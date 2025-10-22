Letters to the Editor: Trump’s crass AI-generated video only shows how immature we’ve become

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: It seems that adults with the mindsets of 12-year-old video game players are running our country ( “Trump’s AI poop post caps a week of MAGA indifference to Hitler jokes,” Oct. 21). They have the keys to the candy store (and nuclear weapons).

As a collective, we are descending into a puerile atmosphere of immaturity, with leaders making jokes about other people’s misfortunes and sharing videos that show excrement dropped on 7 million peaceful protesters. If 81% of Republicans think the Trump administration is doing a good job and agree with the use of cruelty to conduct government business, then we are lost as a country.

As a 74-year-old pissed-off grandma, I will continue to fight against this descent into cruelty and authoritarianism.

Jane Demian, Los Angeles

To the editor: Can President Trump’s artificial-intelligence-generated video showing him wearing a crown and flying a plane to drop feces on the American public be considered a “let them eat cake” moment?

Michael Hollis, Glendale