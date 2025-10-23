Letters to the Editor: Democrats’ single-minded grudge against Trump has deepened our nation’s divides

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg states that the Democrats have a common goal: Stop President Trump ( “Despite infighting, Democrats can still unite around one common goal,” Oct. 21). Not “let’s work on behalf of all the American people.” Not “let’s use negotiation and compromise to promote our position.” But “let’s do whatever we can to block Trump and the Republicans.”

Partisan politics have always been present. Differing on issues and policies is a norm. But to have a single-minded goal against one person shows a total disregard for our election process and the will of the people.

The South largely had a single goal in 1861: Retain slavery. This position led to the Civil War and eventually the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The Democrats have expressed such a strong hatred of Trump that he faced two assassination attempts last year, in addition to the killing of Charlie Kirk. The Democrats’ constant rhetoric against Trump has deepened the division in our nation.

Frank Deni, Lake Forest