Letters to the Editor: If drug users lose their gun rights, shouldn’t it apply to alcohol drinkers too?

The Supreme Court will decide whether the government may ban “habitual drug users” from possessing guns.

To the editor: If the 2nd Amendment stated that “common drunkards” were to be prohibited from having guns, then why isn’t this law being applied to the modern-day version of that ( “Supreme Court will decide if ‘habitual drug users’ lose their gun rights under 2nd Amendment,” Oct. 20)?

If these “narrow circumstances” calling for limiting gun rights for marijuana and drug users are applied because those people might “pose a grave risk of armed, hostile encounters with police officers while impaired,” then they must apply it to people who habitually consume alcohol.

Let’s see how it works when those who hit the bars lose their open-carry permits.

Andrea Brown, Santa Barbara