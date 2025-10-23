Letters to the Editor: Malibu needs to adopt a ‘get to yes’ mindset as fire rebuilding stalls

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Reading the Los Angeles Times recently, I felt a pang of embarrassment ( “Nine months after fires, residents continue to struggle with housing stability, finances,” Oct. 17). Eight years after the 2017 Tubbs fire, which destroyed more than 4,600 structures in Santa Rosa, their community is 79% rebuilt , with 93% of its devastated Coffey Park neighborhood rebuilt — far faster recovery rates than other fire-affected areas in California. Intrigued, I reached out to Santa Rosa City Councilman Jeff Okrepkie, a key figure in Santa Rosa’s recovery, with a simple request: “Tell me what you did.”

In the aftermath of the fire, the City Council ramped up to weekly meetings focused solely on rebuilding. The city manager formed a dedicated task force, unleashed to act without bureaucratic overlap.

A resiliency center was established, separating routine city operations from fire recovery efforts. Strict timelines — some as short as seven days — were set and met. Residents formed Coffey Strong , a group tackling shared setbacks through collaborative meetings with city planners and engineers.

When I asked Okrepkie how they cut through California’s infamous red tape, he said, “We adopted a ‘get to yes’ mindset.” That simple philosophy drove them to find solutions, not excuses. The results were swift and staggering.

Meanwhile, many other fire-impacted areas, including Malibu, remain trapped in a “doom loop” — a vicious cycle where poor decisions and inaction compound, stalling progress.

In our Malibu discussions, some pointed to differences in topography, housing types or building codes to explain our sluggish recovery. But these feel like excuses. Santa Rosa faces hilly terrain and tough geotechnical conditions, too, and operates under a similar weak mayor/strong city manager system. If anything, Malibu’s affluence and proximity to a major metropolis should give us an edge.

The real issue isn’t codes or geography — it’s culture. We’re mired in a process ill-equipped to handle the scale, speed and safety demands of fire rebuilds. Santa Rosa’s example shows we don’t need a magic bullet, a governor’s executive order or federal intervention. We need a mindset shift.

By the end of my talk with Okrepkie, embarrassment gave way to hope. Let’s adopt a “get to yes” approach, fix our processes and rebuild our homes together.

Abe Roy, Malibu

This writer was formerly the Malibu Rebuild Ambassador. He resigned last month but continues to chair the Malibu Rebuild Task Force.

To the editor: Why would the Los Angeles Times quote Adam Carolla, a former radio shock jock, on matters of coastal construction in Malibu rather than an expert who is currently focused on the issue ( “Malibu residents flee as international buyers snap up burned-out lots,” Oct. 22)?

The wooden poles that held up houses for 75 years are not considered safe, and FEMA will not allow new construction unless it’s higher. The septic tanks that leached raw human sewage into wet sand for 100 years are not sanitary, and you cannot just plop a tank full of excrement next to the waves.

Of course it takes more time to build a house perched on a cliff or next to the waves. Home builders need to engineer those houses to be safe for 100 years.

Hans Laetz, Malibu