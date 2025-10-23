Letters to the Editor: White House’s cavalier extravagance is a bad look as everyday Americans struggle

Work begins on the demolition of a part of the East Wing of the White House on Monday.

To the editor: The disturbing image of falling debris as the East Wing of the White House is becoming a pile of rubble is a clear warning to heed ( “The White House starts demolishing part of the East Wing to build Trump’s ballroom,” Oct. 22). What’s the reason for this demolition? An over-sized, unnecessary, ostentatious ballroom.

It’s reminiscent of the myth of Nero fiddling while Rome burns. Americans are already struggling everyday to survive. This abhorrent display and the disregard by this administration’s out-of-touch, don’t-care, cavalier attitude has not-so-startling symbolism in the systematic drumbeat of the dismantling of our fading democracy.

This administration has an apparent mission to destroy what is revered and solemn in three short but very important words: “We the people.” It’s not “the people be damned, I want what I want at any cost.” The sad demise of the historic East Wing and the country’s actual survival are one and the same to them: Just tear it down.

That is the ugly truth we must all face. We have to decide what kind of country we ultimately want to live in: one of utter disdain and hatred for some, constant dismay and chaos for too many, or a better alternative for all people to live free, without the constant fear of an autocracy-in-the-making that we are witnessing in real time?

Frances Terrell Lippman, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: I attended a “No Kings” rally and, upon rethinking the most recent and egregious events in the Trump administration, I believe the protests were inappropriately named.

Just look at the construction of the White House ballroom, the D.C. military parade, gold accents on just about everything in the Oval Office that’s not alive, a planned 80th birthday bash complete with UFC fights (where are the lions?), prosecution and persecution of political enemies and a possible attempt to collect $230 million from public coffers over President Trump’s own hurt feelings, all while he takes credit for everything and blame for nothing.

This all leads me to believe I should have been attending a “No Emperors” rally. Does Caligula ring a bell?

Marshall Barth, Encino

To the editor: The government is shut down and the Senate Republicans are having a luncheon on the concrete slab that was once the Rose Garden at the White House ( “Trump hosts Senate Republicans at renovated White House as the shutdown drags into fourth week,” Oct. 21).

While the GOP senators are dining on burgers , fries and chocolates, government services that serve needy families are scrambling for federal funds and thousands of federal workers are without paychecks. While the senators relax and listen to songs like “YMCA,” people with families, mortgages, healthcare costs, car payments and utility bills — essentially their employees — aren’t being paid.

Those without paychecks aren’t all Democrats or Republicans. They are simply hard-working Americans, with most of them being the very people who keep the government running. People who rely on their representatives to ensure that their government will look out for them and protect their needs and best interests.

And yet, these respected senators, who are not without paychecks, are partying at a luncheon under sweet yellow umbrellas instead of burning the midnight oil to get the government up and running again. What elaborate hubris. Shame on all of them.

Betsy-Ann Toffler, Studio City