Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: A reader expresses pride for the recognition of a historic Black barbershop

A man sits in a chair in a classic barbershop.
Gregory Faucett at Stylesville Barbershop & Beauty Salon in Pacoima, which was first opened by his grandparents Freddie and Ollie Carter in the 1950s.
(Ivan Kashinsky / For The Times)

To the editor: My fondest childhood memories from the early 1950s come from when I was living in Pacoima on Van Nuys Boulevard, walking hand-in-hand with my grandfather down the boulevard where all the small Black- and Mexican-owned businesses were located.

I was so proud to read the article by Jasmine Mendez acknowledging Stylesville Barbershop & Beauty Salon as the oldest Black-owned business in the city of Los Angeles (“Historic Black barbershop in San Fernando Valley receives city landmark plaque,” Oct. 12). Noticing the well-worn condition of the barber chairs, I hope that someone with the means to do so will come forward to replace them, or perhaps there could be a neighborhood fundraiser.

Martin Sosa, Studio City

