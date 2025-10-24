Letters to the Editor: Trump administration’s ‘clear pattern of recklessness’ affects us all

Federal agents respond to the scene where a deputy U.S. marshal was shot in the hand in South L.A.

To the editor: There is a clear pattern of recklessness by the Trump administration, transcending from one department to another of the federal government.

It ranges from the shooting by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in South L.A. ( “ICE agent wounds deputy U.S. marshal and TikTok streamer, who is charged with assault,” Oct. 21), to firing dangerous live howitzer rounds over Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton, to using excessive military force on small boats in the Caribbean that were allegedly carrying drugs, to the closure of the federal government , stalling negotiations on the problem created by devaluing healthcare funding that will harm millions of Americans.

What is clear is that the well-being and safety of American residents, whether undocumented immigrants or legal citizens, is of no concern to President Trump and his lieutenants. We see a program of cruelty to induce fear and to target anyone who disagrees with tactics to sidestep the Constitution and rules of law.

America now faces the erosion of our society by the likes of people who seem more criminal than political, and are willing to break and eliminate the foundation that allowed our nation to be a beacon around the world.

Trump has said the danger to our country is the “enemy within.” That enemy is clearly the one in power.

Bob Alonzi, Van Nuys

To the editor: Sadly, the right to be safe from a warrantless ICE home intrusion is a right without meaningful enforcement ( “Warrantless home abductions by ICE are a recipe for Wild West shootouts,” Oct. 21). The vast majority of immigrants being abducted by immigration officers are nonviolent and law-abiding persons who would never consider using lethal or nonlethal force against authorities. Being forced to witness armed and masked ICE officials behave like a gang of marauders victimizes us all.

Ana Lopez, Whittier

