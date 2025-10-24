Letters to the Editor: Do honesty and integrity have any place in the Trump administration?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: It has become pretty obvious that Donald Trump sought the presidency to stay out of jail and enrich himself. The latest outrageous act is his intent to sue the federal government for prior Justice Department investigations of his misdeeds ( “Trump reportedly seeks $230 million in damages for prior federal investigations,” Oct. 21).

Of course, some of the top DOJ lawyers tasked with settling the claims defended Trump in the past . Honesty and integrity seem to have no place in this administration. I would use a stronger word to describe my feelings, but “disgusted” will have to do.

Linda Lennon, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Let me see if I have this right. President Trump is adding a $250-million ballroom to the White House, but taxpayers need not worry, as he is using private donations and his own funds to pay for it.

Now, the president apparently wants to use his own federal government bank account to seek $230 million as damages from past FBI investigations. However, he claims that he would either donate the money or use it to help pay for the ballroom.

What happened to his pledge of ending “waste, fraud and abuse” by the federal government? Oh, I know: Maybe Trump can ask Argentina for a refund of the $20 billion that his administration gave its government?

J.P. Garcia, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: From the U.S. Constitution, Article II : “The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his Services, a Compensation, which shall neither be encreased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them.”

It clearly states that other than his salary, Trump should not be paid anything else by the U.S. government while in office. That is a flat prohibition on any additional payments, no matter the situation.

Any absurd compensation for his legal defense, he should wait to ask for after his presidency. Money accepted during his term is a violation of the Constitution and a basis for impeachment.

Harold Glick, Jurupa Valley