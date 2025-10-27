Letters to the Editor: Consumers have the power to solve California’s plastic bag problem

In this photo taken Sept. 20, 2016, women walk with plastic bags through Chinatown in San Francisco.

To the editor: Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s lawsuit against plastic bag manufacturers is, no doubt, important ( “Plastic bags sold in California stores aren’t actually recyclable, Bonta says,” Oct. 17). Plastic bag companies should be held accountable for deceiving the public.

But, consumer behavior plays a big part too. The sad truth is that most people still don’t bring their own bags to the grocery store. The solution to the plastic bag problem requires only one simple action: Bring your own bags. Full stop.

Kristen Kessler, Ventura