Letters to the Editor: Senators’ inquiry into LAFD DEI practices shows some seriously misaligned priorities

To the editor: Two MAGA senators and members of the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, have demanded from the city information about alleged diversity, equity and inclusion practices at the L.A. Fire Department and how they may have played a part in the handling of the Palisades fire in January ( “U.S. senators ramp up Palisades fire probe but give Eaton fire short shrift,” Oct. 24).

This is clearly an attempt to denigrate the administration of a major blue city. Their investigative efforts should be aimed instead at ensuring the Senate’s constitutionally mandated oversight of the executive branch. That branch is in the midst of terror campaign aimed at the citizens in large American cities (with Democratic mayors) through the use of armed and masked troops regularly violating the residents’ constitutional rights.

Congress is a co-equal branch of our tripartite government. Act like it.

Noel Johnson, Glendale