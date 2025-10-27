Letters to the Editor: Trump pardoned the richest man in cryptocurrency. Is anyone surprised?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: It is no surprise that President Trump continues to pardon criminals who have failed their fellow Americans ( “Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, high-profile cryptocurrency figure,” Oct. 23). As a longtime con man and hustler who’s been found liable for sexual abuse , Trump does not see financial shenanigans as crimes, but as opportunities, even if there is a connection to sex abuse.

He is a man who has taken advantage of every opportunity that came his way and he will reward those who do the same. Just wait and see if he does end up pardoning other crypto criminals or Sean “Diddy” Combs .

David Higgins, Los Angeles

To the editor: Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, the richest man in crypto . Zhao had pleaded guilty to money-laundering violations that allowed terrorists and other criminals to move money on Binance.

If you are a criminal and can prove potential financial or business incentive to Trump, it’s become clear you can get a pardon. This is the man who claimed to be for law and order. When will he be stopped?

Beverley Bender, Seal Beach