Letters to the Editor: After yet another attack, Trump needs to get serious about ending the war in Ukraine

To the editor: There is nothing more cruel than the deaths of children ( “Russia unleashes large-scale drone attack on Ukraine, forcing evacuations across the country,” Oct. 22). The White House has dangled a carrot in front of Ukraine for the entirety of 2025, including taking a meeting in Alaska to give the appearance that President Trump is serious about ending the war. That event, however, was just more self-promotion and aggrandizing.

He met again with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, where Zelensky was as deferential as possible. What a punishing thing to do: getting the hopes up of Zelensky, the Ukrainian people and those parents who lost their children in the most recent bombings by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian army.

This issue is repeatedly brought up and repeatedly dropped without resolution. The heartlessness of Trump and his Cabinet is on display again. Not new, but again, nothing is more merciless than the deaths of children.

Ellen Faulk, Los Angeles