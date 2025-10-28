Letters to the Editor: It’s past time for Congress to ‘pass the baton’ to younger politicians

At age 85, Rep. Nancy Pelosi is facing her first serious election challenge in decades. Barbara Boxer stepped down from the Senate at 77, saying she “wanted to do other things.”

To the editor: While I generally disagree with anything approaching ageism, I have to speak up for the idea of making room for younger people in Congress ( “A youth movement is roiling Democrats. Does age equal obsolescence?,” Oct. 26). We need young, fresh minds and bodies in Washington. We need mental plasticity, not the opposite.

As an example, look at former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s take on Proposition 50 . With respect, he’s looking at it through the lens of his younger self, when Republicans and Democrats would argue on the floor and then have dinner and drinks while quietly hammering out compromises. Those halcyon days are over, yet he can’t see that. Times change and we must be able to keep up with them.

At 76, I’m strong and healthy in body and mind. Will I still be at 78 and 82? Health and ability can erode quickly at any age, but there’s more certainty to it once you’ve been around as long as I have. That’s why you wouldn’t want me in Congress for two or six years.

And no, I wouldn’t want an unqualified brain surgeon working on me, but that simply wouldn’t happen. So the real question is, would I rather hire an older, experienced surgeon who’s past their physical prime, or a young surgeon with up-to-the-minute training and quick reflexes?

You know the answer. It’s time to pass the baton.

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills

To the editor: Term limits are a monumentally stupid idea. They’re a quick and simple “fix” that makes things worse. People think “entrenched politicians” are the problem, but really it’s lobbyists and the huge cost of running a campaign, along with the futility of voting for a minor-party or independent candidate.

When California enacted term limits, it made things worse. Politicians lacked experience in their positions, so they leaned even more heavily on lobbyists, who have no term limits and know how to get things done. Politicians pass laws or enact policies, but won’t be around to see how it turns out and to fix mistakes.

Term limits are fundamentally antidemocratic; they restrict voters’ choices. There are far better reforms, such as preferential voting (which lets people vote for multiple candidates in order of preference, eliminating wasted votes) and campaign finance limits, to name just two.

Randall Gellens, San Diego