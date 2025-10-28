Letters to the Editor: Dealing with lymphedema isn’t just painful — it’s expensive

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I, too, have lymphedema, yet not nearly as debilitating as Kathy Bates described in her recent op-ed ( “When surviving cancer isn’t the end of the fight,” Oct. 23).

About 10 years ago, I had a sore on the bottom of my left foot that was melanoma. It was removed along with four lymph nodes, the culprit of my developing lymphedema. I had never known about lymphedema or been told by my oncologist that this could result from the surgery. It was the plastic surgeon that I followed up with after the surgery who told me the swelling in my foot was lymphedema and would be a lifelong condition.

I am lucky that my melanoma was caught early and treated quickly. I worked with a physical therapist who specialized in lymphedema, but that really didn’t help. I am fortunate to have good health insurance that covers most of the nearly $300 price for one customized compression knee-high sock (I have several) made in Germany that I must wear daily. No walking barefoot on the beach for more than an hour for me, as the pain is too much without wearing my compression sock.

Fortunately, the 2024 Lymphedema Treatment Act established a new benefit category under Medicare Part B to partially cover lymphedema compression garments and other supplies. This is wonderful, but still the costs add up and don’t go away — and neither does the pain.

Julie Friedman, Malibu

To the editor: Many thanks to the great Kathy Bates for her words on lymphedema.

More key things to know, for folks like me who developed the condition without cancer: See a vascular surgeon; get a referral to a lymphedema clinic, like USC Keck’s terrific one; and seek out an expert in short-stretch bandaging . This essentially medieval technique is the best there is to date, and will help keep you from developing sepsis, which could kill you. Also, it can stop the pain: incredible relief!

Above all, take it seriously — it’s serious.

Amy Richlin, Hancock Park