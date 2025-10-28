Letters to the Editor: New information about the Palisades fire raises even more questions

To the editor: This article states that at around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, a resident is hiking the trail above Skull Rock when he shoots video of a wisp of white smoke ( “‘It’s still smoldering.’ A hiker’s video of Palisades fire raises questions about state’s responsibility,” Oct. 26). He whispers, “It’s still smoldering.” What then?

The rest of the reporting speculates on who’s responsible for monitoring or not monitoring the area that would erupt into the devastatingly destructive Palisades fire.

It is never reported whether the Jan. 2 hiker called 911 to report a wisp of smoke in what is a tinderbox of dry park wilderness. Did the Los Angeles Fire Department receive a report and not respond, or was the call never made? There is a deeper story here and these questions need to be addressed.

Christi Engel, Topanga