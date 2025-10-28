Letters to the Editor: Santa Monica homeless project is ‘a tragedy waiting to happen’

Advertisement
To the editor: The first paragraph of this article says it all: two buildings with breathtaking ocean views next to multimillion-dollar townhomes and condos (“L.A. County blindsided Santa Monica by announcing two homeless housing projects. Residents fought back,” Oct. 23). Down the block from the high-end Oceana Hotel, walking distance to trendy Montana Avenue, families and kids take their dogs for walks and play chess in the park across the street.

Who on earth would want homeless people with “behavioral health issues” to move into this area? It’s a tragedy waiting to happen to innocent residents and tourists.

Marilyn Black, Santa Monica

