Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: How does a big wave machine fit into our environmental goals?

A person rides a wave in a wave pool.
A person surfs at the Palm Springs Surf Club.
(David Fouts/For The Times)

To the editor: A front-page article describes a project potentially beginning within a few months to build a “surf park” (“Big wave machine — by the sea — rolling into El Segundo,” Oct. 25). This will use about 5 million gallons of water and however much energy is needed to create surfable waves within a mile or so of a popular surfing beach in El Segundo.

How exactly does this fit into our continued efforts to reduce water use, or into mindful energy conservation to slow climate change?

Meanwhile, around a month ago, an article ran in the Los Angeles Times about AltaSea, a company now in a pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, installing equipment on a pier to convert wave energy to electricity.

Advertisement

Altogether, these are some interesting perspectives regarding waves and our priorities for them.

Linda Washburn, Manhattan Beach

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement