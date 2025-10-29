Letters to the Editor: How does a big wave machine fit into our environmental goals?

To the editor: A front-page article describes a project potentially beginning within a few months to build a “surf park” ( “Big wave machine — by the sea — rolling into El Segundo,” Oct. 25). This will use about 5 million gallons of water and however much energy is needed to create surfable waves within a mile or so of a popular surfing beach in El Segundo.

How exactly does this fit into our continued efforts to reduce water use, or into mindful energy conservation to slow climate change?

Meanwhile, around a month ago, an article ran in the Los Angeles Times about AltaSea, a company now in a pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, installing equipment on a pier to convert wave energy to electricity.

Advertisement

Altogether, these are some interesting perspectives regarding waves and our priorities for them.

Linda Washburn, Manhattan Beach