Letters to the Editor: Want students to get more out of homework? Have them help design it

Students wait for a celebration of high test scores to begin at La Tijera Academy of Excellence in Inglewood on Oct. 22.

To the editor: Researcher Joyce L. Epstein of Johns Hopkins School of Education points out that students do not need more homework, but do need better homework ( “Homework faces an existential crisis. Has AI made it pointless?,” Oct. 25). I wholeheartedly agree with her.

In 1996, USC’s School of Education accepted my PhD dissertation on comparing the effects of teacher-directed homework with student-centered homework. Supporting students to create and collaborate on designing their own homework assignments encourages higher-order thinking skills and higher-quality homework return rates.

Providing student-centered learning opportunities based on authentic, meaningful, assisted learning experiences is typically part of a strong teaching curriculum for our highly gifted students. Artificial intelligence is simply a tool to obtain these same goals for all of our students.

Advertisement

Susan Kogan, Rancho Mission Viejo