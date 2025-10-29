Don't Miss
Letters to the Editor: Want students to get more out of homework? Have them help design it

To the editor: Researcher Joyce L. Epstein of Johns Hopkins School of Education points out that students do not need more homework, but do need better homework (“Homework faces an existential crisis. Has AI made it pointless?,” Oct. 25). I wholeheartedly agree with her.

In 1996, USC’s School of Education accepted my PhD dissertation on comparing the effects of teacher-directed homework with student-centered homework. Supporting students to create and collaborate on designing their own homework assignments encourages higher-order thinking skills and higher-quality homework return rates.

Providing student-centered learning opportunities based on authentic, meaningful, assisted learning experiences is typically part of a strong teaching curriculum for our highly gifted students. Artificial intelligence is simply a tool to obtain these same goals for all of our students.

Susan Kogan, Rancho Mission Viejo

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

