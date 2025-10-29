Letters to the Editor: Trump is ‘using hunger as a weapon’ in government shutdown

To the editor: We have seen President Trump cut off food and medical aid to poor countries, especially in Africa, which will likely result in tens of thousands, if not millions, of deaths. Now we are seeing his cruelty here in the U.S.

By cutting off federal food assistance (or SNAP), he is using hunger as a weapon in a partisan power play ( “Trump administration posts notice that no federal food aid will go out Nov. 1,” Oct. 26). Since the basic political disagreement responsible for the government shutdown is whether healthcare insurance subsidies will be ended, what Trump is telling millions of poor and working-class Americans is that if they want food, they must give up healthcare. Meanwhile, he is building himself a gilded ballroom to wine and dine his wealthy guests.

Michael E. Mahler, Los Angeles

To the editor: We just made a huge donation to our local food bank, which we have supported for years. I feel like I further understand those currently faced with the decision to either keep working in the government to save it, or to quit over not wanting to help this administration.

I did not want to donate the money because it indirectly helps Trump and his Republican Party continue to destroy our country. But how can I let people go hungry? There should be enough food for everyone, to the point where we don’t need food banks. But the sad reality is that we do — especially now.

Carol Spector, Ventura