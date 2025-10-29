Letters to the Editor: The U.S. should look at its own anti-drug measures before blaming Colombia

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a roundtable on criminal cartels in the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 23.

To the editor: President Trump argues that Colombian President Gustavo Petro is “poisoning Americans” ( “U.S. sanctions Colombia’s president, deploys aircraft carrier in new escalation in Latin America,” Oct. 24). With all due respect, Americans are doing a pretty good job of helping.

I have read very little about attempts to curb the use of drugs in the U.S., efforts directed toward establishing more programs designed to increase awareness of the dangers of drug use, or education and rehabilitation investments. It’s just easier to deflect the blame rather than looking in the mirror and seeing a partially responsible image of oneself.

Sabina Dym, Newport Beach