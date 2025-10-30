Letters to the Editor: Deputy’s death should be a stark reminder of the dangers officers face

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The senseless killing of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez should serve as a stark reminder that law enforcement is a dangerous profession ( “Slain deputy leaves behind young daughter, pregnant wife. ‘He was a wonderful father,’” Oct. 28). Deputy Nunez’s death leaves behind a family who loves him, a department that respects him and a community that will now miss him.

For as difficult a career as law enforcement is, it’s often overlooked that it requires an equal level of dedication and sacrifice. The families of our nation’s law enforcement officers are equally worthy of our gratitude and our praise.

To those of you who would question the need for a strong public safety program, I would offer this: Law enforcement officers are someone’s father, mother, son, daughter, sister or brother. They are total strangers who, at a time of need, place themselves between you and danger — for no other reason than they answered a call to serve you.

To those of you who have no personal connection to law enforcement officers but are the daily beneficiaries of their unwavering dedication, I would make this simple request: The next time you see a policeman, deputy sheriff or highway patrol officer in your neighborhood, wave hello and offer your thanks, for you are in the presence of a genuine role model serving in an oftentimes thankless job.

Thank you, Deputy Nunez. We salute you!

Patrick Hunter, Dallas

This writer is a retired Southern California law enforcement officer.