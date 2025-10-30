Letters to the Editor: Dodgers, bring back Farmer John hot dogs or this reader stays at home

To the editor: As a 74-year-old with few pleasures left in life, I used to go to Dodger Stadium for the sole purpose of throwing caution to the wind and indulging in the delicacy of a Farmer John hot dog smothered with mustard and onions. But no more. Staff writer James Rainey is absolutely correct when he writes that “fans have been grumbling since Farmer John stopped supplying the team’s signature hot dogs back in 2021” ( “Dodger Dogs taste bleh. So what stadium food options won’t break the bank?,” Oct. 16). It’s me; I’ve been grumbling since 2021.

The new hot dogs are terrible. You couldn’t pay Joey Chestnut to eat one. Farmer John hot dogs, meanwhile, are the filet mignon of the hot dog world and have been synonymous with the Dodger organization since 1958. I had my first one at Dodger Stadium in 1966, when Don Drysdale was on the mound. The Farmer John hot dogs have a unique taste, flavor and texture that I always looked forward to during my visits to the stadium.

The new vendor has never been able to reach those heights. It’s shocking that the Dodgers are willing to pay their players this year approximately $321 million and they just couldn’t bring themselves to cut a deal with Farmer John. Bring back Farmer John; until then, I’ll root for the Dodgers at home.

Lawrence Awbrey, Woodland Hills