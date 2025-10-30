Letters to the Editor: When your sister battles cancer, access to healthcare becomes deeply personal

To the editor: As a high school junior deeply concerned about equal access to healthcare, I was shocked by reports that federal cuts could jeopardize coverage for millions of Californians ( “Federal healthcare cuts could affect coverage for millions of Californians, state officials say,” Oct. 28). Michelle Baass, director of the California Department of Health Care Services, explains that “these changes put tens of billions of dollars of federal funding at risk for California and could result in a loss of coverage,” including coverage for many children and vulnerable families. To me, the issue is not theoretical; it is personal.

My younger sister battled cancer at 11 years old, and our family saw firsthand how life-saving treatments are only possible when insurance assists families in crisis. Her care was intensive, lengthy and expensive. Because of our coverage, my parents did not have to choose between medical care and maintaining financial stability for our family. Insurance allowed for my sisters and I to continue attending private schools with costly tuition.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for many families in California and they are forced to make tough decisions. I cannot imagine how families without support or any safety nets can survive under such circumstances.

The federal cuts ignore the fact that healthcare is not a luxury; it is a lifeline. Reducing access to healthcare will harm those already struggling and have lasting consequences. A strong healthcare system supports the working class and prevents medical crises from becoming lifelong burdens.

I urge policymakers to recognize that behind every patient and insurance policy is a family like mine, hoping for a chance to do everything they can for their loved ones. Thank you for bringing attention to this issue and for emphasizing what is truly at stake for Californians.

Bella Ortiz, San José