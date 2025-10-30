Letters to the Editor: Roosevelt’s words on ‘new frontiers of the mind’ still ring true today

To the editor: In James B. Milliken’s op-ed, mention is made of Vannevar Bush’s report “Science, the Endless Frontier” ( “Science funding and immigration fuel America’s innovation. They’re at risk,” Oct. 28). It’s ironic that the president’s uncle, John G. Trump, who served as engineering professor at MIT for many years, was hired on the faculty when Bush was dean of engineering there.

The report, while transmitted to President Truman, was commissioned by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration and includes remarks from President Roosevelt: “New frontiers of the mind are before us, and if they are pioneered with the same vision, boldness, and drive with which we have waged this war we can create a fuller and more fruitful employment and a fuller and more fruitful life.”

With those words in mind, let’s keep America great.

Walter Hall, North Hollywood