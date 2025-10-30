Letters to the Editor: Companies should have to justify the importance of tech that replaces human workers

To the editor: As we age, we learn more and more about the importance of social contact and interpersonal relationships, which make the aging process healthier and more enjoyable. But instead of companies investing in that idea, we are witnessing the glorification of and exorbitant sums of money invested into artificial intelligence and robotics, not all of which will lead to discoveries that will benefit mankind.

Sadly, driverless taxis and robots developed to displace workers and human contact may have serious social, psychological and economic consequences that should be addressed before their widespread use ( “Why is Uber deepening autonomous vehicle ties with Chinese firms?,” Oct. 28). By doing so, such new technology would have to justify its importance to promote the general welfare and health of our citizens.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park