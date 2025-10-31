Letters to the Editor: Two articles show the strength and weaknesses of Trump’s trade approach

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Dueling articles on page A-2 of the Oct. 29 Los Angeles Times present an interesting dichotomy, showcasing both the vulnerabilities of President Trump’s trade-first approach to China and some strengths in regards to reinforcing bilateral ties with Japan ( “News Analysis: Trade deal or trade truce? Questions remain as Trump meets with China’s Xi” ; “Trump bonds with Japan’s new prime minister and says her nation is delivering on U.S. investments,” Oct. 28).

The former carries enormous risks for the success of U.S. foreign policy. If China displaces the United States as the leading power in the Pacific, the consequences for freedom in the region, and the rules-based international order, will be severe. Failing to address this as a security threat would be a mistake.

Fortunately, the Japan trip shows promise for the future of the region. Deterring China relies on America maintaining clear commitments to longstanding allies, especially Japan and South Korea. Though Trump prioritized trade on his Japan trip, as he likely will do when meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, his vocal recommitment to Japanese-American security ties is a good starting point for a comprehensive freedom-protective strategy in the Pacific.

Charlie Henry, El Segundo