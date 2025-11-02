Letters to the Editor: The Clinton years can teach us a thing or two about managing the federal debt

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: In her op-ed, contributing writer Veronique de Rugy chastises America for its irresponsible fiscal policies and legislative priorities that have led our country to the dangerous “new normal of chronic budget deficits” ( “The three forces fueling America’s 45-year debt addiction,” Oct. 30).

In reaching her conclusion, she ignores some significant facts, not the least of which is that one form of national debt was lowered during Bill Clinton’s presidency , a period that saw four consecutive budget surpluses from 1998 to 2001. The debt held by the public decreased by more than $450 billion, the ratio of debt to GDP fell and the deficit was reduced . This was all spurred by reduced military spending, a soaring economy that led to increased tax revenues and tax increases implemented as part of Clinton’s fiscal plan.

De Rugy also ignores two worldwide events that required the implementation of unique, albeit expensive (and hopefully not continuously repeated) responsive actions that led to substantially increased debt: the financial collapse of the late 2000s and the pandemic that followed roughly 10 years later. Beyond these significant omissions, I believe she also understates the damage caused by the Republicans’ proclivity to provide substantial tax cuts to the wealthy without offsetting spending cuts.

Yes, we are seeing a dangerous trend, but one that can be better understood by considering other causes neglected in this op-ed and more effectively managed as we saw from the Clinton years.

David W. Steuber, Laguna Beach

To the editor: De Rugy suggests that the federal debt explosion is “the direct result of reckless promises to retirees, the cost of healthcare and an unwillingness to pay the bills honestly.”

In exchange for paying monthly contributions to Social Security and Medicare throughout 42 years of working, I was promised basic healthcare and a modest monthly payment after retirement. Was this a reckless promise? Opinions might differ on this, but it was a promise.

I would suggest that Congress is recklessly breaking that promise by refusing to fund those programs. It certainly was reckless of me to believe that promise would be kept.

Barry Heller, Rolling Hills Estates