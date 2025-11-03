Letters to the Editor: Want someone to blame for recent anti-Israel sentiments? Look at Netanyahu

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I read contributing writer Joel Kotkin’s op-ed with dismay ( “California was an ‘earthly paradise’ for Jews. Is it still?,” Oct. 30). He implies several times that failure to mention Hamas’ atrocities while criticizing Israel indicates antisemitism. Really? An estimated 66,000 dead Palestinians in response to the unspeakable attack that left 1,200 dead in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. We all know of that attack.

I am Jewish and agree with those who say that Israel’s war on Gaza is genocide. I am not antisemitic. I am against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, as are many who are protesting its attacks on Gaza.

Susan Millmann, Venice

To the editor: I believe blame for the recent unfair backlash against anything Jewish can be laid at the feet of Netanyahu. His wildly disproportionate response to the Hamas attack on innocent men, women and children has outraged fair-minded Americans who are not into “Christian apocalyptic” thinking.

I think it would have helped if leading Jewish groups had publicly disavowed Netanyahu’s response. Another contributing factor to the hostility is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s influence over our government, especially when it comes to Trump Republicans.

Michael Schaller, Temple City