Letters to the Editor: An old nickname might hold the clue for remedying Santa Monica’s issues

Many retail spaces on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica are closed as the city faces funding shortages.

To the editor: Maybe we should turn to that old nickname of “The People’s Republic of Santa Monica” as a clue for why tourists are not coming and companies are not finding it a friendly place to do business ( “Struggling Santa Monica’s recovery plan: More cops downtown, luring back lost business,” Oct. 28). I just got back from Dubai and saw what a business-friendly environment can do to an economy. Try to get anything done in Santa Monica, meanwhile, and you will get trapped in a morass of bureaucracy. Plus, the prospect of going to downtown Santa Monica and being harassed by the homeless isn’t an attractive one for tourists.

Finding out why Santa Monica is called “The People’s Republic” and addressing those issues head-on would be a good start in rebuilding the image. More police and events at the Third Street Promenade are not answers; they are Band-Aids.

Steven Pokress, Santa Monica

To the editor: Installing new parking meters in front of businesses, raising the rates and making access more restrictive is not the way to boost the city economy.

It just harms retailers and angers shoppers.

Kathy Horbund, Venice