Letters to the Editor: Moving football games to SoFi Stadium wouldn’t solve any of UCLA’s issues

Pasadena and the company that operates the Rose Bowl have filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing UCLA from trying to get out of its football contract with the stadium.

To the editor: UCLA should not relocate its games to SoFi Stadium ( “Rose Bowl files lawsuit accusing UCLA of trying to move football games to SoFi Stadium,” Oct. 29). The Rose Bowl is the shrine of college football and a great place to tailgate and celebrate the Bruins.

The venue is not the problem; it’s the product on the field. The results of the games are obviously a factor, but there’s also the opponents at home games — think South Alabama, Coastal Carolina, North Carolina Central, Bowling Green and Alabama State.

There were a lot of fans for the LSU game a few years ago.

Under Martin Jarmond, UCLA has helped to diminish the most decorated athletic conference in the nation and gone even deeper into debt. What is going on?

William Morris, Pasadena

To the editor: While SoFi Stadium may be closer to UCLA than the Rose Bowl, parking regularly costs at least twice as much at SoFi than parking in Pasadena for UCLA games. Is someone considering this?

Plus, UCLA has a contractual obligation to stay in Pasadena until 2044. What is the inducement to get the games to move, and is it even legal to do so?

Pam Evans, Norwalk