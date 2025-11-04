Letters to the Editor: No, Zohran Mamdani’s platform isn’t a fantasy of ‘far-left utopianism’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer warns of “grave consequences” should Zohran Mamdani be elected mayor of New York City and lists all the horrendous things to be found in Mamdani’s platform ( “Electing Mamdani would be an ominous turn for New York and the nation,” Oct. 31):

Publicly owned housing units (perhaps Hammer is unaware of the more than 3,300 public housing authorities in the U.S. alone).

“Free” grocery stores (the scare quotes are Hammer’s; what is actually proposed is a pilot project of just five publicly owned grocery stores on land already owned by the city to provide food at lower cost).

Universal child care up to kindergarten (Hammer must think things are dire in New Mexico, where such a program has been enacted state-wide , and really dystopian in places like Germany , Austria , Italy and much of the rest of the industrialized world, which have universal or highly subsidized child care).

Free bus services (again, Hammer must not know that this service is already provided to the residents of Alexandria, Va. , and Olympia, Wash. , among other communities).

A maximum 11.5% corporate tax rate (which would, according to an Empire Center analysis, affect about 1,000 of the more than 250,000 businesses in New York City, and is the same top rate as charged in neighboring New Jersey).

Funding community safety officers to deal with social problems (which would reduce costs while allowing police officers to focus on actual police work).

One might discuss whether any or all of these ideas are worth pursuing, though most of them have been successfully implemented in other places already. However, claiming that they represent “fantasies of far-left utopianism,” which will cause America to “lose its soul,” is simply ludicrous.

John Hamilton Scott, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: Hammer says Mamdani’s platform is not reform. It is social transformation. I say yes.

He goes on to say, “For better or worse, New York remains the economic, cultural and innovative engine of the United States.” At least he acknowledges the “for worse.” It’s time for society and, yes, the economic, cultural and innovative engine of the United States to provide more support for the least of us.

The most glaring oversight in our current system is the lack of universal care for children. If we want people to have children, what do we say to those who have a child with a severe disability or who are unable to earn a living wage? “Don’t have children unless you can afford them”?

Dan Brumer, Encino

To the editor: In Hammer’s recent op-ed, he presents affordable housing, food stability and accessible child care and education as a nightmare. Don’t threaten us with a good time!

A 4% corporate tax increase and higher tax on seven-figure earners is not likely to crush New Yorkers. Capitalism will survive the surcharge. If these reforms can make it there (New York), they can make it anywhere.

It’s up to you, New York. We’re looking to you with hope.

Suzanne Hambruch, Huntington Beach