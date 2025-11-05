Letters to the Editor: L.A. is still in turmoil, but Dodgers celebrations were a nice reprieve

To the editor: I didn’t feign sickness to get out of work and attend a parade ( “The Sports Report: L.A. turns out to support the Dodgers, who talk about a three-peat,” Nov. 4). But I watched coverage of the Dodgers’ victory lap and I saw what I saw at Dodger Stadium throughout the season: Latinos, Asian Americans and others speaking the common language of baseball. But instead of eating peanuts and Cracker Jack, they’re washing down takoyaki with micheladas.

Baseball wasn’t always so joyful. In 2017 , an Astros player called Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish “chinito” and used his fingers to pull on the corners of his own eyes, forcing me to revisit the childhood trauma that’s painfully widespread among Asian Americans. The wound was particularly salty because Houston won the World Series and was later found to have cheated .

Racism is still alive. L.A. is still suffering from climate disasters, Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and insufficient SNAP benefits. But for a moment after the parade, when a packed stadium erupted as MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto shouted “buenas tardes,” it felt like everything was going to be OK.

Wendy Leung, Canoga Park

To the editor: What a wonderful celebration for the Dodgers and Los Angeles — proudly one of the most diverse cities in the United States ( “‘Back-to-back, baby!’ Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory parade fills downtown with fans,” Nov. 3)! The strength of both rests on the generations of people who have come here from countries around the world and made it home.

Given the terrible things the current administration in Washington is doing to punish L.A., California and the thousands of people who don’t have the means to fight against authoritarianism, let’s hope that Mark Walter and the Dodgers’ management do the right thing this year and turn down any invitations coming from the White House.

James Osterholt, Marina del Rey