Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Elon Musk could become a trillionaire while millions of Americans struggle

To the editor: Forty-two million Americans could face struggles to find enough food to eat thanks to the government shutdown. President Trump has a lavish “Great Gatsby”-themed party at his Mar-a-Lago resort and Tesla shareholders will vote this week on whether to approve Elon Musk’s $1-trillion pay package (“Is Elon Musk worth $1 trillion? Shareholders get to decide,” Nov. 4). Critics accuse Zohran Mamdani of Marxism, but maybe we do need a little bit of that these days.

Domenico Maceri, San Luis Obispo
