Letters to the Editor: A lack of bulky police cars was far from Las Vegas’ biggest problem

To the editor: A billionaire couple residing in Las Vegas donated 10 Tesla Cybertrucks to be used as police cars in an effort to thwart crime in the city ( “How a Silicon Valley billionaire’s gift brought Cybertruck police vehicles to Las Vegas,” Nov. 3). The vehicles remind me of tanks and, as Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action Fund executive director Laura Martin put it, seem “like they’re designed for intimidation and not safety.” Maybe they will be helpful in deterring crime in Sin City, but only time will tell.

Ben and Andreessen Horowitz, as the donors of the 10 scary cars, want to make sure that Las Vegas didn’t “become California when it comes to crime.” If that is indeed their goal, then perhaps they could do something regarding the real issue in Vegas: a drastic decline in business .

Massive markups on everyday items and hidden costs, such as resort and parking fees, have helped result in potential tourists choosing other places for vacations. Fewer people are booking hotel stays, and air travel to Vegas has declined as well . No one wants to pay exorbitant prices for a bagel or a bottle of water.

Casino owners and others need to address this sad reality soon, or those 10 new fancy police cars might have the streets all to themselves, with no one to arrest.

Bill Spitalnick, Newport Beach