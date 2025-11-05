Letters to the Editor: Trump has presided over the two longest shutdowns, but Democrats are to blame?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: As we read about losing food for the poor with limited or no SNAP payments, airport delays due to the lack of air traffic controllers and many other problems due to the government shutdown, President Trump, on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” blames the Democrats and says he “won’t be extorted” ( “Government shutdown could become longest ever as Trump says he ‘won’t be extorted’ by Democrats,’” Nov. 3).

Since 1981, the government has had 15 shutdowns, and President Trump has presided over three of them. He has now presided over the two longest shutdowns in history ; his first long shutdown was over a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which he claimed Mexico would pay for. I don’t recall Mexico paying for the wall while Americans suffered during the shutdown.

Now this shutdown continues as major benefits for the poor are decreased and Trump enacts tax cuts that are projected to add trillions to our national debt. This all happens at a time when we have a Republican president, a Republican House and a Republican Senate. But the Democrats are to blame?

Government shutdowns hurt the American people. Shouldn’t President Trump, the Republicans and the Democrats find a way to end this madness?

Karen Oliver, Santa Paula