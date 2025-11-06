Breaking News
California airports will be hard hit by FAA flight reductions, including LAX, SFO
Letters to the Editor: Celebrating ‘a light in the darkness of California’s Indigenous history’

An elk is released from a structure.
Tule elk are released onto the Tule River Indian Reservation in Tulare County on Oct. 22.
(Travis VanZant / California Department of Fish and Wildlife)
  • California’s return of 17,000 acres to the Tule River Indian Tribe represents meaningful progress addressing historical wrongs against Native Americans.
  • California’s first governor promoted genocidal policies, reducing the Indigenous population from an estimated 150,000 in 1846 to around 30,000 by 1873.
  • Teaching America’s full Indigenous history in schools and public institutions is essential to claiming national integrity and greatness.

To the editor: To an Indigenous person, this article was a breath of fresh air, a light in the darkness of California’s Indigenous history (“Elk are again roaming on lands that California has returned to the Tule River Indian Tribe,” Oct. 29). Thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom for the return of 17,000 acres of ancestral land to the Tule River Tribe.

The first elected California governor, Peter Hardeman Burnett, infamously declared that a “war of extermination will continue to be waged between the races until the Indian race becomes extinct.” His administration, using the precedent of the Doctrine of Discovery, facilitated the removal of Native Californians from their lands, enabled their effective enslavement through indentured servitude and contributed to a state-sponsored genocide. His state policies included funding militias to kill Natives, leading to a catastrophic decline in the California Native population, which dropped from an estimated 150,000 in 1846 to around 30,000 by 1873. Tragically, it is a microcosm of our nation’s Indigenous abuses.

This history is anathema to our claim of American exceptionalism and is what the present administration wants to eliminate from our national parks, museums and history books. We can’t claim greatness until we have the integrity to at least admit our injustices.

Harold Printup, Mar Vista

