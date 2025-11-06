Breaking News
Letters to the Editor: Why isn’t the word of an LAPD captain being taken more seriously?

Police officers at a pro-Trump rally
Los Angeles police officers stand in front of the “Trump Unity Bridge” during a pro-Trump rally in Tujunga on Aug. 21, 2020.
(Kyle Grillot / AFP / Getty Images)
To the editor: During my 27 years as a federal attorney, I asked scores of people to sign sworn declarations that I drafted — but only after I interviewed them to give me the facts that described the situation. I never asked a declarant to sign a declaration that had been drafted without his or her input.

In this case, a police captain apparently told a city attorney that at least some of the statements in the declaration were a “lie” (“LAPD captain claims city pushed misleading statement to justify police tactics at protest,” Oct. 31). Yet the State Bar found there was “insufficient evidence” to discipline the attorney for allegedly pressuring the police captain to sign a declaration that, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Johnny Smith, contained lies.

I’m left to wonder why the word of a police captain, with corroboration from a former police commissioner, wasn’t enough to discipline the city attorney.

Ray McKown, Torrance

