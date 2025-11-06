Letters to the Editor: It’s time for Valley Plaza to become an asset rather than an eyesore for North Hollywood

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I have lived in North Hollywood for 47 years and was glad to see the recent article on the long-overdue demolition of Valley Plaza ( “‘Our stomping ground’: Demolition of historic Valley Plaza mall begins,” Oct. 31).

The article mentions that the L.A. city commissioners voted to declare much of the Valley Plaza site a public nuisance. What is not mentioned is that our newly elected councilmember, Adrin Nazarian (Council District 2), led the effort to hold the property owners accountable and to begin clearing the site, something the neighbors have waited nearly a decade for.

Since Charles Co. purchased the Valley Plaza property in 2015 , it has allowed its buildings to sit vacant and deteriorate. These neglected buildings became magnets for crime, trespassing, vandalism and multiple large fires, including the 2022 fire at the former Lamplighter Family Restaurant.

It’s encouraging to see what Councilmember Nazarian’s leadership has helped achieve in less than a year in office. Still, it is troubling that at the recent hearing, Charles Co.’s attorney stated it has no specific plans to redevelop the property. While the company profits from leasing the blighted site for film productions that use the decay as a backdrop, nearby residents continue to bear the burden of neglect.

The time has come for the owner to develop or sell the property before another decade of stagnation passes. With continued pressure from Councilmember Nazarian and support from the community, we remain hopeful that Valley Plaza can once again become an asset to North Hollywood rather than an eyesore.

Diann Corral, North Hollywood