Letters to the Editor: Is now really the time to end L.A.’s state of emergency on homelessness?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I was surprised to learn about Mayor Karen Bass’ withdrawal of the state of emergency related to homelessness ( “Mayor Bass lifts state of emergency on homelessness. But ‘the crisis remains,’” Nov. 4). Significant existential threats to maintaining our progress in reductions are moments from realization.

L.A. County stands to lose thousands of housing vouchers over the next two years. The funding for more than 6,000 pandemic-era emergency vouchers will expire in 2026 . Thousands more vouchers will be lost to Department of Housing and Urban Development policy changes that reject decades of researched best practices.

Further, the county faces a $300-million shortfall for homeless services next fiscal year stemming primarily from reduced tax revenues and the cessation of time-limited state funding. The city’s budget continues to be precariously perched.

Advertisement

The federal government is shut down and all the people who rely on SNAP to make ends meet are having a lot more trouble doing so, all while looming changes to Medicaid stand to strip thousands of Angelenos of healthcare coverage next year.

Emergency or not, solving homelessness takes resources and we’re losing some big ones right now. I hope to see more coverage of these threats in The Los Angeles Times, as I believe the article about the emergency declaration could have benefited from this context.

Robert Morrison, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The mayor is not wrong — there has been progress on homelessness, especially in Hollywood, where years of coordinated work have reduced unsheltered homelessness by half .

Advertisement

Hollywood has certainly benefited from the mayor’s Inside Safe initiative and the county’s Hollywood 2.0 program . But if we want to keep moving forward, we must understand exactly how and why this progress has happened. Our momentum can’t lull us into thinking the problem is solved.

The next few years must be about doing more of what works and less of what doesn’t — and that requires a clear-eyed look at what’s driven improvement before we act like it’s all sorted.

We need resources and policies that reinforce neighborhood-level collaboration, along with transparent data and progress tracking to guide strategy.

Advertisement

The lead-up to the Olympics is a vital window to keep systems moving toward affordable housing, livability and dignity — not toward last-minute “clean-ups” that simply hide visible homelessness.

If we stay aligned, focused and grounded in what works, we will keep moving forward, together.

Brittney Weissman, Los Angeles

This writer is executive director of the Hollywood 4WRD Homelessness Coalition.

..

To the editor: Los Angeles is right to celebrate the two years of reported decline in homelessness. However, The Times has also reported that Rand found L.A.’s annual count is missing people who sleep without tents or vehicles. These people are the hardest to reach. If that population from Los Angeles isn’t being counted, the “decline” is smaller than it looks and services may be redirected.

Advertisement

Whenever City Hall cites progress, the public should also see a second number: how many people were likely missed, and in which neighborhoods. This transparency is important and relevant because outreach teams and community organizations are the ones who need to be aware of the people they are not reaching.

We can’t say the emergency is over for people who never made it into the data.

Kendall Lyons, Los Angeles