Letters to the Editor: Proposition 50 victory is bittersweet, but Trump made it necessary

A voter looks over the ballot at a polling location at Union Station in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I’m pleased that Proposition 50 passed in California by a wide margin, although it was a case where I had to hold my nose as I voted for the ballot measure ( “California voters pass anti-Trump, pro-Democrat Prop. 50,” Nov. 4). The manipulation of congressional district boundaries for purely partisan reasons is anti-democratic and ultimately harmful to a free system of government. On the other hand, no democracy can long survive if all constituents aren’t playing by the same rules.

When Texas Republicans kowtowed to President Trump’s demands and obediently gerrymandered their state to gain five partisan seats, they left California and other left-leaning states with no choice but to respond in kind. I am at least comforted that California followed the democratic process and put the proposed changes to the state’s congressional maps to a public vote. In Texas, the partisan gerrymandering was done behind closed doors and without a vote of the people.

Gary Vogt, Menifee, Calif.

..

To the editor: What could have been the cost if California did not respond to Trump’s effort to manipulate voting, enabling him and the Republicans to maintain control of the country?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, California Republicans are suing to challenge Proposition 50. Where was the outrage and legal action when Trump induced Texas and other states to redistrict as a power grab without voter approval? If California did not act, does anyone question whether anyone would stand in Trump’s way of further redistricting to add to the Republican advantage, giving him even more power?

The simple position of many “yes on 50” voters is to maintain the districting status quo in our states. I ask those opposing Proposition 50, why shouldn’t California take action to maintain the status quo for voting?

Sidney Pelston, Marina del Rey

..

To the editor: What happened to one person, one vote?

Gerrymandering is an abomination. How many votes, including mine, don’t count? My “representative” is of the opposing party.

Advertisement

If we truly want every vote to count, then we need to radically redesign how we elect our representatives.

Alison M. Grimes, Yorba Linda

..

To the editor: Thank you, California. We in North Carolina celebrate your passion in speaking for many of us who live in states without a mechanism to send a message to the Trump administration. Your redistricting vote represented us and we are grateful.

Mary Ann Olsen, Pittsboro, N.C.

..

To the editor: Trump’s redistricting efforts made it clear that, although fair-minded voters in both parties want to abolish gerrymandering, it has to be done at the national level or not at all ( “Prop. 50 is on the ballot, but it’s all about Donald Trump,” Nov. 4).

Advertisement

It’s also clear that it’s not only Trump obstructing a fair vote; the seditious Supreme Court “conservatives” appear ready to strike down the anti-gerrymandering measures in the Voting Rights Act , to their own party’s and corrupting billionaire donors’ partisan advantage. Both the king and his rogue court princelings need to go.

Elle Kranen, Carlsbad

..

To the editor: It looks like Gov. Gavin Newsom has just saved his political career. By standing up to Trump and actually pulling it off, he’s established himself as the frontrunner for the next Democratic nominee for president. Let the campaign begin.

Donald Williams, Riverside