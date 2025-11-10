Letters to the Editor: MLS’ deal with Apple TV was a big mistake in a pivotal moment for the league

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The article on declines this season in Major League Soccer viewership was interesting, if not a little surprising ( “Why the 2026 World Cup may not help American soccer leagues surge in popularity,” Nov. 4). I had thought MLS popularity has been growing steadily. As a football fan (as in, real football, played with the feet), recreational player and longtime youth coach, I’ve found the quality of play vastly improved and even entertaining to watch these days.

However, even I have watched far fewer games the past two seasons. Why? Because they are being aired on Apple TV, a paid streaming service.

At this crucial juncture in the history of MLS, it is a huge mistake not to broadcast games on network, or “free,” television, where anyone can simply tune in and watch a game. I personally found it very frustrating when games went to Apple TV. Big mistake.

Daniel O’Connell, Mammoth Lakes