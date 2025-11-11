Letters to the Editor: One dangerous threat still lies beneath Baldwin Hills’ development plans

To the editor: Excellent, comprehensive article by senior writer Doug Smith on the opportunities and challenges for winding down the oil field and redeveloping housing and open space in its place ( “As a century-old oil field winds down, what’s next for Baldwin Hills? A sprawling park or housing?,” Nov. 9). Only one key challenge was omitted: the active and potentially hazardous Newport-Inglewood fault , which bisects Baldwin Hills.

No worries. I’m sure developers will build homes on top of the fault zone that can withstand a major fault rupture. If you want to move into one of those homes, I’ll hold your beer and watch.

David Kay, Playa Vista