Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: One dangerous threat still lies beneath Baldwin Hills’ development plans

A cluster of homes behind an oil field
Homes sit in the shadow of the Inglewood Oil Field.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Excellent, comprehensive article by senior writer Doug Smith on the opportunities and challenges for winding down the oil field and redeveloping housing and open space in its place (“As a century-old oil field winds down, what’s next for Baldwin Hills? A sprawling park or housing?,” Nov. 9). Only one key challenge was omitted: the active and potentially hazardous Newport-Inglewood fault, which bisects Baldwin Hills.

No worries. I’m sure developers will build homes on top of the fault zone that can withstand a major fault rupture. If you want to move into one of those homes, I’ll hold your beer and watch.

David Kay, Playa Vista

