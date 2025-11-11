Letters to the Editor: For many Coachella Valley Democrats, Prop. 50 remedies a ‘source of embarrassment’

East Valley Republican Women Patriots executives Sandra Schulz of Palm Desert, left, and Joy Miedecke of Indio, center, review signatures on petitions with volunteer Chris Mahr on Thursday in Palm Desert.

To the editor: I am a Coachella Valley Democrat who worked to pass Proposition 50 — not to shut out Republicans, but to try to restore some guardrails on President Trump ( “Coachella Valley Republicans fear alienation after Tuesday election,” Nov. 9). I want to remind Coachella Valley Republicans that we were all represented by Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz until redistricting following the 2020 census put portions of the Valley into Republican Rep. Ken Calvert’s district.

Calvert’s kowtowing to Trump and MAGA has been a major source of embarrassment since then. In no way does he represent me and many other constituents who believe in treating people with dignity and respect and providing them with access to healthcare, and who are against the ICE terror campaign being waged against those with brown skin. The majority here will rejoice to rejoin Ruiz’s district.

In sum, I think many California Republicans have marginalized themselves in their support of un-American policies and practices.

David Middleton, Palm Desert

To the editor: The headline on staff writer Dakota Smith’s article regarding Proposition 50’s effect on Coachella Valley Republicans brings to mind how Democrats must feel in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina.

In these red states, Trump engineered partisan gerrymandering that was rammed through the state Legislature behind closed doors and without a vote of the people.

At least Proposition 50 was put to a vote.

Mark Salvaggio, Bakersfield