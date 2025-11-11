Letters to the Editor: Newsom should lean on policy, not state symbolism, if he wants the presidency

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: If Gov. Gavin Newsom leans on California’s symbolic image during a potential presidential campaign, it risks backfiring ( “How can Newsom stay relevant? Become the new FDR,” Nov. 9). While California’s positions can be used to strategically highlight policy successes, its polarizing image can exacerbate alienation.

According to a 2024 survey for the Los Angeles Times , 50% of adults nationwide believe California is in decline. 48% of Republicans believe the state is “not really American.” Despite Newsom’s recent increase in the polls, leaning on California’s symbolism is likely to continue alienating voters who view the state negatively.

The counterargument presented here by columnist Anita Chabria is that “regular people hate despair, poverty and Nazis far more than they hate California.” That over-simplification fails to address voter concerns on national issues.

Popular or not, Newsom struggles to appeal to his critics. Rather than showcasing California as America’s future, he should instead popularize his policy successes and advocate for uniform progress.

Paolo Estrella, Claremont

..

To the editor: I agree with columnist Mark Z. Barabak that affordability will be the key factor in the 2028 presidential election ( “Newsom prevailed on Proposition 50. But the White House is still a big reach,” Nov. 9). I like Newsom, but as a Michigan native, I’m certain that the inevitable opposition campaign ads showing gas, grocery and home prices in California will evoke shock in most of the country. As governor for eight years, Newsom will be seen as responsible for it.

To win, whoever the Democratic candidate is will have to tie affordability to reducing inequality. This would include increasing income and estate taxes on the wealthy in order to fund child care, tuition, medical coverage and housing assistance, the key components of the affordability crisis.

Newsom, who will be perceived as presiding over an unaffordable state, is simply the wrong messenger. It’s too bad, because the right messenger will also need to project strength and Newsom certainly has that.

Alan B. Posner, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Like Rodney Dangerfield, California just gets no respect. “Far left,” “nutty,” “secular,” “permissive.” Can we please dream up some new stereotypes? These are old, tired and worn out.

And “tax-happy”? Now that’s rich coming from non-Californians. In the fiscal year 2023-24, California paid $806 billion in federal taxes , the largest amount of any state. California is a “donor state” because it contributes more in federal taxes than it receives back in federal funding.

And as for old, worn-out cliches, it’s my turn: Ah, California, “can’t live with her, can’t live without her.” Or, put another way, “don’t bite the hand that feeds you.”

Mark Richardson, Encinitas