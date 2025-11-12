Voices
Letters to the Editor: Solar panels could help data centers sitting in power availability limbo
To the editor: While I recognize that solar would not meet the total requirements of data centers now sitting empty, rooftop panels could close the gap and shorten the timeline for occupancy (“Data centers in Silicon Valley stand empty, awaiting power,” Nov. 10). Is there even one solar panel on any of these buildings? The building owners need to be part of the solution.
Rich Mouton, Long Beach