Letters to the Editor: Katie Porter slips in polls after outburst, but don’t we need a tough leader?

To the editor: So, Katie Porter had a heated exchange with a television reporter, which led to further details that she berated a staff member — dare we call her a bully? — and now her favorability has slipped ( “After outburst, Katie Porter’s support in the California governor’s race slips, new poll shows,” Nov. 6).

If President Trump had argued with a reporter and berated a staff member, his popularity would have soared. Oh, wait, he’s already sparred with the press countless times and has publicly berated federal employees . Trump is the epitome of a bully, yet he remains popular among his base, scaring enough non-MAGA Republicans into submission.

Why the double standard? Could it be the age-old trope of aggressive men being respected and aggressive women being reviled?

I thought Trump’s team wanted to throw out “wokeness.” We need a leader in this state who is going to stand up to an aggressive, bullying president. I say bring it on!

Kathi Weiner, Dana Point