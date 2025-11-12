Letters to the Editor: Klamath farmers are looking for ‘balance and stability’ in law implementation

Juvenile Chinook salmon, Coho salmon and steelhead trout are measured during a study on Wooley Creek, a tributary to the Salmon River, which is one of the largest tributaries to the Klamath River.

To the editor: Contributing writer Jacques Leslie’s recent piece misrepresents Klamath Project farmers and ranchers ( “Salmon’s comeback pits nature against Trump administration,” Nov. 5).

The Department of the Interior’s May 2025 memorandum doesn’t ignore the Endangered Species Act. Rather, it’s anchored in legal principles of section 7 ; only discretionary federal actions are subject to Endangered Species Act consultation. Courts will ultimately decide whether it is somehow “specious” for the Klamath Project, though the government has successfully advocated for it elsewhere since at least the Obama administration.

This is about fairness and consistency as much as it is about law. For decades, irrigators and rural communities have suffered from unstable Endangered Species Act implementation that divides up water rather than addressing species’ needs.

Advocates spent decades on removing dams while promises to protect irrigators and fish, such as constructing fish passage improvements and fish screens, remain unmet.

We continue to seek balance and stability. Implementing the law as written and honoring commitments achieves that.

Elizabeth Nielsen, Klamath Falls, Ore.

This writer is executive director of the Klamath Water Users Assn.