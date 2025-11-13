Letters to the Editor: How will Democrats’ compromises in ending the shutdown play out for the party?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The Democratic Party wasn’t solely responsible for the “blue wave” victory Nov. 4 ( “Senate approves first step toward ending the government shutdown,” Nov. 9). The wins were handed to them by a much broader coalition — thousands and thousands of people who, regardless of political affiliation, showed up to vote for democracy, the rule of law and a decent life in America.

The Democrats’ shutdown compromise with Republicans this week is a foolhardy betrayal of those voters and their own party faithful. Their predictable weakness may unfortunately turn an energizing election turnout into a staggering voter burnout by the midterms.

Cheryl Rooke, South Pasadena

..

To the editor: Well, at long last, eight Democratic senators came to their senses and realized that country does indeed come before party. What that says for the remaining Democratic senators is the opposite: that party comes before country. It doesn’t get any simpler than that, and you can throw the bulk of Democratic representatives into their lot.

This is illustrated in the fact that the extended subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, the hill that most Democratic senators were willing to die on, were set to expire during President Biden’s administration. They were no longer needed, and Republicans knew it. Democrats chose to make an issue of it for purely political reasons, hoping that Republicans would “blink first,” to quote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Playing chicken is all well and good with a normal administration, but not when you’re playing with the administration (and Congress) of President Donald J. Trump.

The tactical miscalculation that Democrats made here will prove to be measurably damaging to them moving forward. It will lead to a virtual civil war in their ranks, pitting emotionally charged progressives against rational moderates. As a result, Republicans will hold sway in Congress for the balance of Trump’s term.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: Warning to Republicans: Don’t celebrate the end of the shutdown as a “victory” ( “Republicans take a victory lap as House gathers to end shutdown,” Nov. 11). You “won” by taking food assistance away from Americans in need. Cruelty is neither strength nor victory. And you have done nothing to solve the coming surge in health insurance costs.

Warning to Democrats: Do not rip yourselves apart, as hand-wringing Democrats are so wont to do. Quit saying your party “caved.” This isn’t a “who blinks first” game. Wear your empathy as a badge of honor.

Real people suffer from Trump’s heartless tactics, yet he does not and will not relent. Tragically, the man seemingly has no capacity to care about anyone but himself.

We can’t expect struggling families to shoulder this burden with no end in sight. Nor can we ask it of the currently unpaid air traffic controllers, who have one of the most demanding, stressful and important jobs imaginable.

Now, we are all in this fight together. Regardless of party, we face the same financial challenges. Mobilize.

Susan Christian Goulding, Seal Beach

..

To the editor: What does it say about our nation when one of the two major political parties celebrates the projected doubling of healthcare premiums for more than 20 million Americans?

Of course, if the U.S. were truly the civilized, decent society we make ourselves out to be, this debate on how we finance or subsidize healthcare would have been addressed with the adoption of a “Medicare for all” system 50 years ago. The vast majority of other industrialized nations have had such healthcare systems in place for that period of time. They recognized that the maintenance of good health is a societal requisite and shouldn’t be up to the highest bidder for profit. For shame on America.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana

..

To the editor: Forget uniting Republicans and Democrats. The latest shutdown is proof that the two-party system doesn’t work. When you only have two parties, it will always be a tug of war between the two and not a compromise.

Naturally, in an attempt to secure their jobs, most politicians will tell you that a third party won’t work and will lead to a dysfunctional government. But can our government get more dysfunctional than it already is?

Shirley Conley, Gardena