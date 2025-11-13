Letters to the Editor: Modifying the realities of history denies us the ability to cope with them

Scars can be seen on the back of an enslaved man named Gordon. Several media outlets have reported that federal officials ordered this photo to be removed from the Fort Pulaski National Monument in Georgia.

To the editor: It is important to shield children from the harsh realities of life to allow them to develop their sense of self gradually. This initial “bubble” allows for inner stability and safety to grow, which in turn fortifies that individual as they begin to become aware of life’s harshness. Make-believe, fantasies, fairy tales, tooth fairies and Santa Claus serve this purpose.

The child who is allowed no safe space to grow, as in instances of poverty, abuse or the overwhelming awfulness of warfare, developmentally suffers. At the other extreme, excess coddling of a child is crippling in that it denies that child the opportunity to learn how to cope with all of life that they will encounter as adults.

Donald Trump, the peddler of unreality, tries to sell the public on how wonderful everything is, will be and — insidiously — was ( “A small army is racing against time and Trump to preserve U.S. history,” Nov. 4). Modifying history to subtract uncomfortable truths denies mature children, and then grown adults, the ability to learn to cope with what the truth of the past really was. Like in Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” just take the right pill and all discomfort is alleviated; the price is living a lie.

As George Santayana said , “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Sheldon Kardener, Santa Monica