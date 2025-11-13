Letters to the Editor: A call for ‘honest use of honorable language’ amid Trump’s renaming attempts

A reenactment of the American flag raising on Iwo Jima during a Veterans Day parade in San Diego.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I appreciate guest contributor Joanna Davidson’s op-ed about the Trump administration’s ongoing attempts to change our language to reflect its authoritarian and militaristic designs on life in our country ( “Trump’s idea to rename Veterans Day fizzled for good reason,” Nov. 11).

However, she neglected to point out that prior to President Trump’s proposed renaming of Veterans Day, it had already been renamed decades earlier. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day , an observation of the end of World War I and presumably a celebration of the blessings of peace.

The trappings of militarism in our history long predate Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s delight in saber-rattling (to say nothing of Trump’s threats of nuclear testing or their murderous, likely illegal destruction of small boats and their occupants in the Caribbean Sea).

Advertisement

Here’s a fervent wish for a peaceful world — and for the honest use of honorable language.

Alan Myerson, Malibu